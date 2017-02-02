Big win for Navajyoti

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 1 - Navajyoti Club of Guwahati posted a 103-run victory against Jorhat Cricket Coaching Centre in a group league quarterfinal match of the Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament organised in memory of Jugal Kishore Newatia. Batting first at the Mangaldai Stadium today, Navajyoti amassed 215 for eight in the allotted 40 overs. Sunzow Brahma remained unbeaten on 62 while Parviz Aziz was the other notable contributor with 49. In reply, the Jorhat boys could not counter the pace attack of Kon Urang (5/35) and were all out for 112. Brief scores: Navajyoti 215/8 (Sunzow Brahma 62, Parviz Aziz 49, Dharani Rabha 21; Dhrubajyoti Das 3/40, Tusenfa Buragohain 3/44). Jorhat CCC 112 (Dibash Hazarika 19; Kon Urang 5/35, Bikash Chetry 2/15, Jyoti Medhi 2/16). Today’s match: Ankurjyoti Club vs Ambikagiri Sangha.