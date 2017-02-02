According to February, 2017 FIDE rating list published by World Chess Federation, Gunjan and Mayank have been included in the FIDE rating list. Gunjan got 1225 rating points while Mayank got 1102 rating points.

They have been given rating on the basis of their performances in the 17th North Eastern States Chess Championship organised by the All Tripura Chess Association from January 25 to 29 at Agartala and 15th Delhi International Open Chess Tournament held in New Delhi from January 9 to 16. Currently Gunjan and Mayank are undergoing training in Guwahati Chess Academy under Pranab Kumar Nath, Khanindra Barman and Th Bipin Singh, stated a release.