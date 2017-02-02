Bundling the visiting team for 146, Bengal gathered the required runs in 16 overs without losing any wicket. For Assam, skipper K B Arun Karthick was the top scorer with a 47-ball 76. He hit five boundaries and as many sixes.

Bengal openers Shreevats Goswami and skipper Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 71 and 74 respectively.

SCORECARD

Assam: Rishav Das c Shreevats Goswami b Sayan Ghosh 2, Riyan Parag c Sayan Ghosh b Ashoke Dinda 8, Sib Sankar Roy c Abhishek Kumar Raman b Kanishk Seth 13, KB Arun Karthick not out 76, Amit Verma c Manoj Tiwary b Sayan Ghosh 12, Pallav Kumar Das lbw Writtick Chatterjee 1, Sarupam Purkayastha run out 15, Syed Mohammed run out 13, Abu Nechim Ahmed run out 1, Pritam Das b Sayan Ghosh 0. Extras (nb 0, w 3, b 0, lb 2, pen 0) 5; Total (9 wickets; 20 overs) 146. Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-23, 3-37, 4-70, 5-71, 6-105, 7-145, 8-146, 9-146. Bowling: Ashoke Dinda 4-11-30-1, Kanishk Seth 4-11-34-1, Sayan Ghosh 4-9-30-3, Writtick Chatterjee 4-7-20-1, Aamir Gani 4-4-30-0.

Bengal: Shreevats Goswami not out 71, Wriddhiman Saha not out 74. Extras (nb 1, w 1, b 1, lb 2, pen 0) 5. Total (0 wickets; 16 overs) 150. Bowling: Arup Das 4-11-33-0, Abu Nechim Ahmed 2-3-22-0, Riyan Parag 1-2-13-0, Sarupam Purkayastha 2-4-24-0, Syed Mohammed 2-3-15-0, Pritam Das 3-3-19-0, Amit Verma 2-1-21-0.