GUWAHATI, Feb 1 - Bengal handed a 10-wicket drubbing to Assam in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy T20 East Zone League match at the Eden Gardens today.
Bundling the visiting team for 146, Bengal gathered the required runs in 16 overs without losing any wicket. For Assam, skipper K B Arun Karthick was the top scorer with a 47-ball 76. He hit five boundaries and as many sixes.
Bengal openers Shreevats Goswami and skipper Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 71 and 74 respectively.
SCORECARD
Assam: Rishav Das c Shreevats Goswami b Sayan Ghosh 2, Riyan Parag c Sayan Ghosh b Ashoke Dinda 8, Sib Sankar Roy c Abhishek Kumar Raman b Kanishk Seth 13, KB Arun Karthick not out 76, Amit Verma c Manoj Tiwary b Sayan Ghosh 12, Pallav Kumar Das lbw Writtick Chatterjee 1, Sarupam Purkayastha run out 15, Syed Mohammed run out 13, Abu Nechim Ahmed run out 1, Pritam Das b Sayan Ghosh 0. Extras (nb 0, w 3, b 0, lb 2, pen 0) 5; Total (9 wickets; 20 overs) 146. Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-23, 3-37, 4-70, 5-71, 6-105, 7-145, 8-146, 9-146. Bowling: Ashoke Dinda 4-11-30-1, Kanishk Seth 4-11-34-1, Sayan Ghosh 4-9-30-3, Writtick Chatterjee 4-7-20-1, Aamir Gani 4-4-30-0.
Bengal: Shreevats Goswami not out 71, Wriddhiman Saha not out 74. Extras (nb 1, w 1, b 1, lb 2, pen 0) 5. Total (0 wickets; 16 overs) 150. Bowling: Arup Das 4-11-33-0, Abu Nechim Ahmed 2-3-22-0, Riyan Parag 1-2-13-0, Sarupam Purkayastha 2-4-24-0, Syed Mohammed 2-3-15-0, Pritam Das 3-3-19-0, Amit Verma 2-1-21-0.