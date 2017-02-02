Kristi wins double crown in India Club meet

Trophy winners in the 19th India Club-Anup Lahoty Open Tennis Championship. Trophy winners in the 19th India Club-Anup Lahoty Open Tennis Championship. Final results: (U-10 Boys and Girls) Ved Aditya Kalita (India Club) bt Antariksh Tamuly (Golaghat) 5-3, 5-3. (Boys’ U-12) Andy Thousen (NETF) bt Varun Aditya Kalita (India Club) 6-3, 6-1. (Boys’ U-14) Anchit Gogoi (India Club) bt Kritanta Sarma (AATA, Chachal) 0-6, 7-6, 7-5. (Boys’ U-18) Anurag Buragohain bt Spondan Goswami (both NETF) 6-2, 6-0. (Girls’ U-12) Tanisqa Patar (India Club) bt Namrata Das (NETF) 4-1, 4-1. (Girls’ U-14) Kristi Boro (NETF) bt Ishika Chakma (India Club) 6-4, 7-5. (Girls’ U-18) Kristi Boro (NETF) bt Ishika Chakma (India Club) 6-2, 6-0. (Men’s doubles) Priyanuj Datta Lahkar (India Club)/Alok Kr Tripathi bt Rupam Gogoi/Bedabrata Mohan (Sivasagar) 6-2, 6-0. (Veterans’ doubles, above 35 years) Gaurav Chowdhury/Deep Jyoti Baruah (India Club) bt Rajeeb Kr Bora/Amrit Chutia (Sivasagar) 6-3, 5-7, 10-8. (Vetrans’ doubles, above 50 years) Amlan Deep Das/Col Mridul Borkakoty bt Simanta Bhagawati/Nabarun Saikia (India Club) 9-4. (Vetrans doubles, above 60 years) Pratul Ch Phukan/Dr Pulin Borkotoky (Bokakhat) bt Gopal Dutta/Col Mridul Borkakoty (7-6, 7-5).