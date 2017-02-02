

MS Dhoni in action during the 3rd T20 against England at Bengaluru, on Wednesday. MS Dhoni in action during the 3rd T20 against England at Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

As a full-time captain, Kohli recorded series wins against England across all formats.

Chahal’s performance was the first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 International by an Indian and the third best figures by any bowler with the first two slots being taken by Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis.

Batting first, the former Chennai ‘Super Kings’ Suresh Raina (63, 45 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56, 35 balls) lit up the Garden City with half-centuries while Yuvraj Singh’s final flourish 10-ball-27 enabled the hosts to reach a competitive 202 for 6.

In reply, England were cruising along at 118 for 2 when they committed absolute harakiri with atrocious shot selection with wickets falling like nine pins as they were all out for 127 in 16.3 overs.

A competent national-level chess player during his school days, Chahal wouldn’t have even in his dreams planned such perfect moves as the visitors with lousy shots made it easy.

Chahal got good support from last match hero Jasprit Bumrah (3/14 in 2.3 overs) as the England middle-order collapsed in a heap like a pack of cards. Five England players failed to open their accounts as Chahal was on a rampage taking five wickets in the 14th and 16th over of the innings. This was after he removed opener Sam Billings in the second over of the England innings.

Joe Root (42) and Eoin Morgan (40) had raised visions of a series win with 64-run stand for the 3rd wicket. But the 14th over turned out to be a turning point as Chahal removed Root and Morgan off successive deliveries. Morgan attemped a slog sweep and was smartly caught by debutant Rishabh Pant in the deep.

SCORECARD

India: V Kohli run out 2, K Rahul b Stokes 22, S Raina c Morgan b Plunkett 63, M Dhoni c Rashid b Jordan 56, Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Mills 27, R Pant not out 6, H Pandya run out 11; Extras (b 4, lb 3, w 8): 15; Total (6 wickets; 20 overs): 202; Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-65, 3-120, 4-177, 5-191, 6-202; Bowling: T Mills 4-0-32-1, C Jordan 4-0-56-1, L Plunkett 2-0-22-1, B Stokes 4-0-32-1, M Ali 4-0-30-0, A Rashid 2-0-23-0.

England: Jason Roy c Dhoni b Mishra 32, Sam Billings c Raina b Chahal 0, Joe Root lbw b Chahal 42, Eoin Morgan c Pant b Chahal 40, Jos Buttler c Kohli b Bumrah 0, Ben Stokes c Raina b Chahal 6, Moeen Ali c Kohli b Chahal 2, Liam Plunkett b Bumrah 0, Chris Jordan st Dhoni b Chahal 0, Adil Rashid not out 0, Tymal Mills c Kohli b Bumrah 0; Extras (LB-2, W-3): 5; Total (All out in 16.3 overs): 127; Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-55, 3-119, 4-119, 5-119, 6-123, 7-127, 8-127, 9-127; Bowling: Ashish Nehra 3-1-24-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-25-6, Jasprit Bumrah 2.3-0-14-3, Amit Mishra 4-0-23-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-17-0, Suresh Raina 1-0-22-0. – PTI