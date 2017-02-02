Speaking to the mediapersons here in Imphal on Tuesday CEO Dewangan informed that the election officials received complaint of distributing GI sheets to residents of four localities under Kshetrigao Constituency in Manipur’s Imphal East district in connection with the upcoming Assembly elections. Manipur goes to polls on March 4 and 8 next. Following the complaint, officials seized all the GI sheets as it was clear violation of Model Code of Conduct. In addition, CEO said that following a complaint, the officials concerned have been asked to find out whether minors are included in the electoral roll in Wanging, Tentha and Heirok under Thoubal district.

He also stated that the mediapersons regarding the briefing of representatives of political parties was held at Conference Hall, Old Secretariat on January 30. A total of 18 representatives belonging to 11 political parties attended the meeting.

He also presented power-point presentation covering the following topics – Qualification & Disqualification for Contesting Election to State Legislative Assembly, Nomination Process, Model Code of Conduct, Election Expenditure Monitoring, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), ECI IT Apps – SAMADHAN, SUVIDHA and SUGAM during the gathering.