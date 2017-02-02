The deputy commander of GNLA (finance wing) Ninja M Sangma (23) alias Megam surrendered at Williamnagar before EGH superintendent of police, Davis N R Marak. Megam surrendered without any arms.

The senior cadre of the GNLA joined the outfit in 2010 as part of batch three of the outfit. Ninja was the deputy commander of the finance wing of GNLA and was based in Nangalbibra.

He was under the command of Kamdap and operated in south Garo Hills and west Khasi Hills region.

According to Megam, the outfit had a seven-member team to handle finance of the outfit though his surrender as well as the fleeing of another member has depleted the team to five for now.

Megam stated earlier that he had taken leave from the outfit’s command giving an excuse to visit his home. The leave allowed the deputy finance commander to lay down arms.

Megam is a resident of Sobokgre, but currently resides in Nengmandalgre village in EGH district.

The surrendered cadre later revealed that only a total strength of 27 GNLA cadres besides five ULFA (Independent) militants remained with Sohan. Megam revealed that Sohan was operating somewhere in East Garo Hills.