Khandu appreciated the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for advancing the budget presentation to February 1 to enable the Parliament to avoid a Vote on Account and pass a single Appropriation Bill for 2017-18, before the close of current financial year and departments to implement schemes and projects right from the start of the next financial year.

Another significant step, which he termed as historic, was the merger of the Railways Budget with the General Budget. This, he said, would facilitate multi-modal transport planning between railways, highways and inland waterways.

“The most significant change brought by the Finance Minister in the Union Budget, however, is doing away with the plan and non-plan classification of expenditure,” the Chief Minister stated.

He expressed optimism that North East in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular will surely benefit from some of the announcements, one of them being allocation of a whopping amount of Rs 19,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for this fiscal. Together with the contribution of States, an amount of Rs 27,000 crore will be spent on PMGSY in 2017-18.

“To accelerate development in our state, connectivity is of utmost importance. Enhanced budgetary allocation for PMGSY as well as the increased allocation of Rs 64,900 crore from last year’s Rs 57,976 crore for highways is a welcome one,” Khandu pointed. He also hailed the increased allocation for Scheduled Tribes to Rs 31,920 crore and for Minority Affairs to Rs 4,195 crore.

Khandu specifically hailed the Central Government’s determination to curb corruption and black money hoarding besides cleansing the menace of political funding.