According to Dr Thiyam Bharat of Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, Manipur University, the Budget proposal is very optimistic and growth oriented besides being ‘inclusive’. This includes welfare of farmers, women and children and the Budget promises to increase the income of farmers in five years. Terming it, a Budget of “cleaning India”, Dr Bharat observed, “The significant increase in the MGNREGA (Rs 48,000 crore) will benefit the rural households in Manipur.” But the current budget does not dwelt on education and health – two vital sectors in Manipur.

One of the most important measures of economic development is increase in public expenditure. There are strict rules to freeze and confiscate the assets of defaulter. “One very big announcement of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is the new law for economic offender,” he added.

General Secretary (political) Vidyapati Senjam of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (I) said that the Budget is not pro-farmer in reality. It would support the Jamindaris. Congress party, which is creating an atmosphere to hold elections, is taking up a number of development programmes, he opined.

Executive member of Hockey India Gyandendro Ningombam, who loves to promote hockey as an important game in the country, felt that the Budget can likely to bring “some changes in term of sports development in the country”.

But for Wasemba Ngamsing, a bookseller in Imphal, felt that such Budget has nothing to do much for Manipur. “We have a different situation here unlike the rest of the country. So it may not give much impact here. We are compelled to buy LPG cylinder at Rs 2,200 because of present situation,” he observed.

Birjeet Yanglem, a young florist in Imphal, said that the Union Budget seems like a good one. But the main problem is the implementation part. So we need a proper implementation right from the grassroots level. However M Sana, a NGO worker here, said, “It’s good to hear the redemption of tax for the common people.”

