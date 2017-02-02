Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) sources said that the party has already prepared list of prospective candidates for the crucial state assembly election, and that would be finalised and announced on February 3.

The PCC has already announced to field candidates in all the 60 constituencies in the ensuing polls in the Congress-ruled state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh left Imphal for New Delhi to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) Chief Sonia Gandhi and other top leaders of the party. It is learnt that MPCC president TN Haokip is currently New Delhi in connection with the candidate list.

The party’s Central Screening Committee is expected to meet on Thursday, February 2, in the national capital and that will be followed by a meeting of the Election Committee of the party headed by Sonia Gandhi on February 3 to finalise the candidate list for the Manipur election.