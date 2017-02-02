The arrests of the ASAK cadres came after the release of four people kidnapped by the group from near the village of Kolapara on Jan 22 before three of them were released yesterday near Dumnikura. Another truck driver, Nilip Momin from East Garo Hills (EGH) was released on Jan 27.

Police sources stated that sustained operations mounted pressure on the rebels and on January 30 night, other victims were also released while also confirming that the ASAK commander, Reding had sought huge amounts of money to release the four victims.

The breakthrough leading to the arrest of the three ASAK cadres came after West Garo Hills (WGH) police arrested one Nikseng Shira (22) from the town of Tura while he was bringing ransom money from the kidnappings on Jan 30.

“Police recovered and has seized ransom money from his possession. He has been collecting ransom and extortion money on behalf of ASAK on many other occasions earlier,” said SP of SGH, Anand Mishra.

“Acting on leads provided by Nikseng, police launched focused search operations and the abductors were forced to release the remaining three victims in a hurry,” he added.

Mishra further said that following the safe release of the victims and based on available inputs, District Police Teams from South Garo Hills conducted a series of raids in the intervening night of yesterday (January 31) and today (January 1) and arrested three ASAK cadres who were involved in various capacities in the recent abductions.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Sahid Ch Marak (26), Lamingstone Ch Sangma (29) and Jainish R Marak (29).

The SP also informed that on a tip-off, police raided Gare Nawak village, near Nangalbibra today and arrested one Herod R Marak, 32. “He has been working for GNLA for quite sometimes,” said Mishra.