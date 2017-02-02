Briefing the media, the CS refused to comment on the recent controversy and said all decisions would be taken by the Government. He added, “What we can do now is to maintain the honour and dignity of the Governor’s office.”

He, however, said that a departmental probe would be conducted after allegations of work place harassment surfaced against the Director of Soil and Water Conservation D Langstieh, filed by a woman employee.

“We would institute a probe against the allegations and find out the truth,” Kropha said, but did not further throw light on the composition of the probe team, its mandate or duration.

Asked if the Director should resign, he said, there can be no justification of a person resigning based on an allegation and only a probe would assist the department to take action.

“If based on allegations one has to resign then we would only be encouraging such allegations,” he stated. – Correspondent