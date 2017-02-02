



The situation turned violent after a large number of protesters gathered near the residence of the Chief Minister and tried to vandalise his residence in protest against the decision of the State Government to conduct the civic body elections in 12 town councils in the State. Police resorted to firing to control the mob resulting in the death of two persons and injury to four others. The polling in the 12 town councils were held today.

As soon as the news spread that the State Government was going to conduct civic polls today despite the assurance that it would be postponed, Dimapur Naga Youth Organisation re-imposed indefinite bandh in Dimapur from by 6 pm yesterday.

The bandh was followed by gathering of youths at different places in the town. A large number of youths marched to the Chief Minister’s residence where they confronted with the police.

Funeral services of the two youths who were killed last night were held at Diphupar today. The bodies were then taken for burial in Kohima.

Sensing that some individuals/groups and organisations might create trouble thereby causing disturbance of public peace and tranquility, endangering life and property in the areas within Dimapur town upto Chumukedima, Commissioner of Police, Liremo Tsopoe Lotha promulgated 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more than five persons, carrying of lethal weapons and arms in public places including lathis, dagger, sticks, spears, catapults etc. The order came into effect from 8 pm of January 31 and will be in force until further order.

The IRB jawans also resorted to lathi charge and blank firing near the office of Tenyimia Union Dimapur here at around 10 pm last night and chased the public who had gathered there. However, there was no injury or casualty.

Meanwhile, Dimapur is reeling under indefinite bandh today with normal activities, including functioning of offices, educational institutions and businesses, coming to a halt. Seven were also injured in police firing in Longleng town where people destroyed all the 11 polling stations and damaged polling materials.

Bandh was also imposed in several parts of Nagaland today in protest against the State Government’s decision to go ahead with the civic polls.