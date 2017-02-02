He informed that the Ashok Paper Mills Limited is also lying idle.

In a written reply to a question by Abul Kalam Azad (AIUDF), the minister also stated that the permanent employees of the shut PSUs have already been given VRS.

Those PSUs that have been closed down include Cachar Sugar Mills Limited, Assam Spun Silk Mills Limited, Assam Syntax Limited, Assam State Textile Corporation Limited, Assam State Weaving and Manufacturing Company Limited, Assam Power Loom Development Corporation Limited, Fertichem Limited, Assam Conductors and Tubes Limited and Industrial Paper (Assam) Limited.