Replying to a question by Pabindra Deka (AGP), Patowary, however, mentioned that the government wants to come up with a foolproof document even if that means buying some additional time. “We do not want to be in unnecessary haste, which may increase the scope for mistakes,” he said.

He also claimed that the work of NRC update has not been affected due to cash crunch. “We are doing whatever is necessary,” Patowary opined.

Replying to another question on the NRC update process, Water Resources, Science & Technology, Information Technology Minister Keshav Mahanta said that the NRC is among the top priorities of the Chief Minister.

“Even the Supreme Court had stated that the ultimate goal should be to come up with an error-free document even it that requires some extra time. The State government is fully aware of its responsibility,” Mahanta added.