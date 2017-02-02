Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly today, State Commerce and Industry CM Patowary said that when production of tea leaves is good the big companies are reluctant to provide good money to the small growers for their produce, which forces the latter to resort to distress sale.

“We suggest that the small growers set up self-help groups (SHGs) and set up their own factories,” he said, adding that the Tea Board provides subsidy for setting up such factories. He said the procedure for this has now been streamlined.

He added that as per the State government’s policy, subsidy to the tune of 30 per cent can be provided for plant and machinery, besides financial assistance for purchase of vehicles, and help in case of crop failure and for healthcare of workers of small tea gardens.

“The State government will provide all help,” Patowary said.

The Minister added that shortage of gas is a problem faced by the State and it also affects the working of the tea gardens.

“We have asked the Centre for extension of the gas pipeline network in the State and for its connection with the national grid,” he said.

Earlier, raising the supplementary, MLA Binod Hazarika said that small tea growers are sometimes forced to resort to distress sale and added that the Tea Board bureaucracy hampers setting up of factories by small growers.

He called upon the government to simplify the procedure for setting up factories and also to deal with the problem of gas shortage.