Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, Hazarika said that the problem caused by herds of monkeys is even greater than that of wild elephant herds in many areas. He said it has become imperative to control the population of wild monkeys “by medical means” and called upon the government to consult experts in this regard.

Hazarika said people from various parts of Assam have raised the matter in the social media, like Facebook, as well. In his reply, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that the problem posed by wild monkeys is a reality. He said the agriculture department would take up the matter with the forest department. Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said that the matter is a very serious one and added that Assam Agricultural University has conducted some research in this area and suggested that the government also consult the university.