In a written reply during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, Commerce and Industry Minister CM Patowary said that work on setting up of another 6,730 industrial units is going on presently.

Patowary said that since the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government came to power, 14 conglomerates from outside the State have come forward to invest in Assam and total investments worth over Rs 1,095 crore are expected from them.

He said Patanjali has been allotted 350 bighas of land at Balipara for setting up a food park. The company will invest Rs 992.13 crore and the unit will create employment for around 4,000 people.

The Minister said that land has also been allotted to nine other industrial groups for setting up facilities in the State.