In an official statement, the Chief Minister praised the Budget provision of Rs 10 lakh crore as credit to farmers with 60 days’ interest waiver and stated that the increase of fund to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore to the NABARD and a dedicated micro irrigation fund with Rs 5,000 crore initial corpus for the NABARD would greatly aid the farm sector.

Sonowal also lauded the move to create a dairy processing infrastructure fund initially with a corpus of Rs 2,000 crore and stated that the mini labs at the Krishi Vigyan Kendras for soiling would further give a momentum to issuance of soil cards.

Besides, the Government’s target to bring one crore households out of poverty by 2019, 5 lakh farm ponds to be taken up under MGNREGA during 2017-18, over Rs 3 lakh crore for rural India and use of space tech in a big way to plan MGNREGA works would help double farmers’ income, the Chief Minister stated.

Referring to the allocation of Rs 19,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in 2017-18 to complete one crore houses for those without homes, Chief Minister Sonowal said the same would immensely boost the Government’s aim of ‘Housing for All.’

Further, appreciating the government flagship programmes, the Chief Minister lauded the Union Finance Minister’s statement in the Budget Session that the Swachh Bharat Mission has made tremendous progress and the sanitation coverage has gone up from 42 per cent in October 2014 to 60 per cent now.

Sonowal also appreciated the fact that the Government is well on its way towards achieving 100 per cent rural electrification by March 2018.

Stating that the introduction of a system of measuring annual learning outcomes, innovation fund for secondary education would unleash a new academic environment in the country, Sonowal appreciated the Budget proposal to focus on 3,479 educationally backward blocks, setting up of 100 India International Skill centres across the country to maximise the Skill India Mission, introduction of courses on foreign languages and steps to create 5,000 PG seats per annum.

Appreciating the allocation investment of Rs 1,84,632 crore for women and children, the nationwide scheme for pregnant women under which Rs 6,000 each would be transferred, structural transformation of regulatory framework for medical education in India and transforming 1.5 lakh health sub-centres into health wellness centres, Sonowal said the proposals would leave a positive impact on the health sector and reduce MMR and IMR in the country.

The Chief Minister also lauded the allocation of Rs 500 crore for Mahila Shakti Kendras, surplus liquidity to reduce lending rates for housing and allocation for Scheduled Castes to the tune of Rs 52,393 crore and stated that the moves would boost the welfare schemes of the Government.

Sonowal stated that the allocation of Rs 39,61,354 crore for infrastructure development and allocation for Railways – Rs 1,31,000 crore – proposal to obliterate service charge in booking tickets with IRCTC, etc., would not only improve connectivity but also ensure safe and secure travel for passengers.