NGT directive to State Govt on stork deaths

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 1 - The Kolkata-based Eastern Zone (EZ) Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State Government to file affidavits within three weeks since January 31, 2017 on the death of at least 20 greater adjutant storks, a highly endangered species, at Deepor Beel. The EZ Bench of the NGT order came in the wake of the plea made by petitioner Rohit Choudhury’s advocate, Rotwick Dutta, on January 31, 2017 (in Original Application No. 19/2014/EZ Rohit Choudhury versus Union of India and Others) case, drawing the attention of the NGT to the death of the adjutant storks, carcasses of which were recovered from a spot close to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s garbage dumping ground at Paschim Boragaon.