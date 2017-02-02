



Replying to a Zero Hour notice moved by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita in the Legislative Assembly, Brahma said that 26 greater adjutant storks and two kites died at the Deepor Beel during the recent days. Carcasses of six greater adjutant storks have been sent for forensic tests.

The minister said that no other birds, fish species or other animals have been affected and that shows that the dead storks might have consumed poisoned substances at some other location.

Brahma said that the construction of a railway line though the wildlife sanctuary and also the presence of high power electricity lines have negative consequences for the place, which is famous for its migratory birds.

She said the Government has made a plan for the beautification of the Beel for which some land acquisition will have to be carried out.

She added that action has been taken against fishermen who have flouted prohibitory orders to carry out fishing in the Beel, but added that the Government is also concerned about the welfare of the local fishing community and is looking at ways to mitigate their concerns by allowing them to carry out fishing once or twice every week.

Earlier, raising the issue, Kalita cited media reports to state that the Deepor Beel has been heavily polluted due to the presence of a dumping ground in its vicinity and the carriage of pollutants from the Guwahati Refinery in the Bharalu river to the wildlife sanctuary.

He said the recent death of greater adjutant storks is a cause of concern as they are an endangered species and added that despite repeated pleas, no action has been taken by the State Government and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to take remedial measures for conservation of the place, protection of its species and curbing pollution.

He also added that local fishermen have been harassed in the name of conservation efforts and enforcement of laws and suggested that alternative arrangements should be made for them so that their livelihood is not affected.

“Can there be a wildlife sanctuary in such a place?” Kalita said, citing the railway line passing through the place and the high-powered electric lines. He also cited data from the Central Pollution Control Board to stress that high content of arsenic and mercury has been found in the waters of the Deepor Beel.