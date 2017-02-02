He said the Budget will create new employment opportunities, help in overall economic growth and help in raising the income of the farmers. Modi said it is a reflection of the development measures undertaken over the past two-and-a-half years and the vision to carry forward the momentum.

“In a way, it is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to see to it that the speed with which our country is changing, gathers momentum,” the Prime Minister said, while describing it as an “excellent” and a “historic” Budget.

Contending that this Budget was “associated with our aspirations, our dreams and in a way depicts our future”, he said, “This is the future of our new generation, the future of our farmers.”

Explaining about the “future”, he said it has a meaning in each of its letters.

“In FUTURE, the letter ‘F’ stands for the farmer, ‘U’ stands for underprivileged, including the Dalits..., ‘T’ stands for transparency, technology upgradation – the dream of a modern India, ‘U’ stands for urban rejuvenation – the urban development, ‘R’ stands for rural development and ‘E’ stands for employment for youth, entrepreneurship, enhancement to give a push to new employment and boost to young entrepreneurs,” Modi said. – PTI