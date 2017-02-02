The Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday, however, held no surprises for the Northeast. Jaitley made no special announcement for the Northeast in his budget speech, though allocations proposed in various central ministries for the northeastern region have witnessed marginal to moderate increase.

This is also the first occasion since 1924 that both Railway and General Budgets were clubbed together.

While general allocation for the northeastern states has been increased by Rs 11,064 crore, the allocation for the Ministry of DoNER has been marginally increased. The special package for tribal autonomous councils in Assam have also witnessed marginal increase barring the BTAD.

According to expenditure budget, in the last financial year a sum of Rs 25,691.42 crore was earmarked for the northeastern region, which was later revised to Rs 32,180.08 crore. This fiscal Rs 43,244.84 crore has been earmarked.

Allocation for the Ministry of DoNER has witnessed a marginal hike of Rs 158.03 crore. The ministry has been allocated Rs 2,682.45 crore, while in 2016-2017 it was Rs 2,524.42 crore.

The allocation for the Central Pool of Resources for the Northeast is Rs 1,069.50 crore, again marking a marginal increase from Rs 850 crore allocated last fiscal. The North Eastern Council’s allocation has been increased to Rs 935.70 crore from Rs 930.52 crore.

The allocation for the BTC has been kept at the same level of Rs 50 crore, while the Karbi Anglong Territorial Council has been increased by Rs 10 crore to Rs 40 crore. The Dima Hasao Territorial Council has been also given a hike of Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore.

The special development package is given as grant for funding the infrastructure and development projects of the areas.

The Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Cooperation Limited has been allocated Rs 56.99 crore, marking a moderate increase from Rs 34.74 crore.