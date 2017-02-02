BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS



NEW DELHI, Feb 1 - The following are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today. # Tax rates halved to 5% for income of Rs 2.5-5 lakh, tax slabs unchanged # 10% surcharge on people earning between Rs 50 lakh-1 cr # 15% surcharge on annual income above Rs 1 cr to continue # Cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh to banned # Corporate tax for SMEs with turnover up to Rs 50 cr cut to 25%; 96% companies to benefit # Customs duty of LNG halved to 2.5% # Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.2% next year, 3% in FY’19 # Political parties barred from accepting cash donation beyond Rs 2,000 per individual # Aadhaar-based health cards for senior citizens; a scheme for them to ensure 8 pc guaranteed returns # FIPB to be abolished; further FDI policy liberalisation # Railway PSUs – IRCTC, IRFC, IRCON to be listed # Payment Regulatory Board to be set up within RBI to regulate digital payments # Negotiable Instruments Act to be amended to deal with cheque bounce cases # Legislative changes to confiscate of assets of economic offenders who flee country # Effect of demonetisation not to spill over to next year # Service charges on e-tickets booked via IRCTC waived # Capital expenditure of Railway fixed at Rs 1.31 lakh cr # Rail safety fund of Rs 1 lakh cr over 5 years, unmanned level crossing to be eliminated by 2020 # Budget based on 3 agenda – Transform, Energise, Clean India (TECIndia). # 3 yr period for long-term capital gains tax on immovable property reduced to 2 years; base year indexation shifted from April 1, 1981 to April 1, 2001 # Disinvestment target at Rs 72,500 cr, up from 56,500 cr # Gross market borrowing pegged at Rs 6.05 lakh cr # Duty exempted on POS machines and Iris readers for encouraging digital payments # Tax benefits for Start ups to be for 3 out of 7 yrs # FPI to be exempt from indirect transfer provision # Integrated public sector oil major to be created to match global giants # Direct Tax collection growth 15.8%, indirect tax 8.3% # Total expenditure pegged at Rs 21.47 lakh crore # Capital expenditure up 24%; to have multiplier effect # Allocation to states hiked to Rs 4.11 cr # FRBM Committee suggests Debt-GDP ratio of 60% by 2020 # Retail inflation to remain within 2-6 pc # 2 new AIIMS to come up in Jharkhand, Gujarat # Highest ever allocation of Rs 48,000 cr to MNREGA # Farm sector to grow at 4.1% this fiscal, to double farm income in five years # Farm credit target for next fiscal at Rs 10 lakh crore # Fasal Bima yojana increased to 40% of crop area; raised to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in Kharif 2017 season # Infrastructure investment pegged at Rs 3.96 lakh cr # To double irrigation fund corpus to Rs 40,000 cr # Infrastructure status accorded affordable housing # Dairy processing fund with Rs 2000cr corpus to be set up # Rs 1.84 lakh cr allocated for women, child initiatives # Rs 1.87 lakh cr allocated to rural, agri, allied sectors # 1 crore houses by 2019 for homeless # PM Awas Yojana allocation up from Rs 15,000 cr to Rs 23,000 cr # 100% village electrification to be achieved by May 2018 # Rs 31,920 cr allocated for Scheduled Tribes, Rs 4,195 cr minority affairs, outcome based budgeting to start # Road sector allocation hiked to Rs 64,000 cr # Innovation Fund to be created for Secondary Education # Allocation of Rs 2.41 lakh crore rail, road, shipping to create jobs, spur economic activity # New metro rail policy to be announced # New crude oil reserves proposed at Odisha and Rajasthan; To take strategic reserve capacity to 15.33 mmt # India on cusp of digital revolution # FDI increased 35 pc to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in H1 FY’17. # 2 new schemes – Referral Bonus for individuals, Cash Back for merchants – under BHIM app soon # Aadhaar enabled payment system for merchants shortly. – PTI