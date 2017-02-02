 
Guwahati, Thursday, February 02, 2017
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS

 NEW DELHI, Feb 1 - The following are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today.

# Tax rates halved to 5% for income of Rs 2.5-5 lakh, tax slabs unchanged

# 10% surcharge on people earning between Rs 50 lakh-1 cr

# 15% surcharge on annual income above Rs 1 cr to continue

# Cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh to banned

# Corporate tax for SMEs with turnover up to Rs 50 cr cut to 25%; 96% companies to benefit

# Customs duty of LNG halved to 2.5%

# Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.2% next year, 3% in FY’19

# Political parties barred from accepting cash donation beyond Rs 2,000 per individual

# Aadhaar-based health cards for senior citizens; a scheme for them to ensure 8 pc guaranteed returns

# FIPB to be abolished; further FDI policy liberalisation

# Railway PSUs – IRCTC, IRFC, IRCON to be listed

# Payment Regulatory Board to be set up within RBI to regulate digital payments

# Negotiable Instruments Act to be amended to deal with cheque bounce cases

# Legislative changes to confiscate of assets of economic offenders who flee country

# Effect of demonetisation not to spill over to next year

# Service charges on e-tickets booked via IRCTC waived

# Capital expenditure of Railway fixed at Rs 1.31 lakh cr

# Rail safety fund of Rs 1 lakh cr over 5 years, unmanned level crossing to be eliminated by 2020

# Budget based on 3 agenda – Transform, Energise, Clean India (TECIndia).

# 3 yr period for long-term capital gains tax on immovable property reduced to 2 years; base year indexation shifted from April 1, 1981 to April 1, 2001

# Disinvestment target at Rs 72,500 cr, up from 56,500 cr

# Gross market borrowing pegged at Rs 6.05 lakh cr

# Duty exempted on POS machines and Iris readers for encouraging digital payments

# Tax benefits for Start ups to be for 3 out of 7 yrs

# FPI to be exempt from indirect transfer provision

# Integrated public sector oil major to be created to match global giants

# Direct Tax collection growth 15.8%, indirect tax 8.3%

# Total expenditure pegged at Rs 21.47 lakh crore

# Capital expenditure up 24%; to have multiplier effect

# Allocation to states hiked to Rs 4.11 cr

# FRBM Committee suggests Debt-GDP ratio of 60% by 2020

# Retail inflation to remain within 2-6 pc

# 2 new AIIMS to come up in Jharkhand, Gujarat

# Highest ever allocation of Rs 48,000 cr to MNREGA

# Farm sector to grow at 4.1% this fiscal, to double farm income in five years

# Farm credit target for next fiscal at Rs 10 lakh crore

# Fasal Bima yojana increased to 40% of crop area; raised to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in Kharif 2017 season

# Infrastructure investment pegged at Rs 3.96 lakh cr

# To double irrigation fund corpus to Rs 40,000 cr

# Infrastructure status accorded affordable housing

# Dairy processing fund with Rs 2000cr corpus to be set up

# Rs 1.84 lakh cr allocated for women, child initiatives

# Rs 1.87 lakh cr allocated to rural, agri, allied sectors

# 1 crore houses by 2019 for homeless

# PM Awas Yojana allocation up from Rs 15,000 cr to Rs 23,000 cr

# 100% village electrification to be achieved by May 2018

# Rs 31,920 cr allocated for Scheduled Tribes, Rs 4,195 cr minority affairs, outcome based budgeting to start

# Road sector allocation hiked to Rs 64,000 cr

# Innovation Fund to be created for Secondary Education

# Allocation of Rs 2.41 lakh crore rail, road, shipping to create jobs, spur economic activity

# New metro rail policy to be announced

# New crude oil reserves proposed at Odisha and Rajasthan; To take strategic reserve capacity to 15.33 mmt

# India on cusp of digital revolution

# FDI increased 35 pc to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in H1 FY’17.

# 2 new schemes – Referral Bonus for individuals, Cash Back for merchants – under BHIM app soon

# Aadhaar enabled payment system for merchants shortly. – PTI

City »
State »
Other Headlines »
Sports »