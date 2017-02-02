NEW DELHI, Feb 1 - The following are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today.
# Tax rates halved to 5% for income of Rs 2.5-5 lakh, tax slabs unchanged
# 10% surcharge on people earning between Rs 50 lakh-1 cr
# 15% surcharge on annual income above Rs 1 cr to continue
# Cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh to banned
# Corporate tax for SMEs with turnover up to Rs 50 cr cut to 25%; 96% companies to benefit
# Customs duty of LNG halved to 2.5%
# Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.2% next year, 3% in FY’19
# Political parties barred from accepting cash donation beyond Rs 2,000 per individual
# Aadhaar-based health cards for senior citizens; a scheme for them to ensure 8 pc guaranteed returns
# FIPB to be abolished; further FDI policy liberalisation
# Railway PSUs – IRCTC, IRFC, IRCON to be listed
# Payment Regulatory Board to be set up within RBI to regulate digital payments
# Negotiable Instruments Act to be amended to deal with cheque bounce cases
# Legislative changes to confiscate of assets of economic offenders who flee country
# Effect of demonetisation not to spill over to next year
# Service charges on e-tickets booked via IRCTC waived
# Capital expenditure of Railway fixed at Rs 1.31 lakh cr
# Rail safety fund of Rs 1 lakh cr over 5 years, unmanned level crossing to be eliminated by 2020
# Budget based on 3 agenda – Transform, Energise, Clean India (TECIndia).
# 3 yr period for long-term capital gains tax on immovable property reduced to 2 years; base year indexation shifted from April 1, 1981 to April 1, 2001
# Disinvestment target at Rs 72,500 cr, up from 56,500 cr
# Gross market borrowing pegged at Rs 6.05 lakh cr
# Duty exempted on POS machines and Iris readers for encouraging digital payments
# Tax benefits for Start ups to be for 3 out of 7 yrs
# FPI to be exempt from indirect transfer provision
# Integrated public sector oil major to be created to match global giants
# Direct Tax collection growth 15.8%, indirect tax 8.3%
# Total expenditure pegged at Rs 21.47 lakh crore
# Capital expenditure up 24%; to have multiplier effect
# Allocation to states hiked to Rs 4.11 cr
# FRBM Committee suggests Debt-GDP ratio of 60% by 2020
# Retail inflation to remain within 2-6 pc
# 2 new AIIMS to come up in Jharkhand, Gujarat
# Highest ever allocation of Rs 48,000 cr to MNREGA
# Farm sector to grow at 4.1% this fiscal, to double farm income in five years
# Farm credit target for next fiscal at Rs 10 lakh crore
# Fasal Bima yojana increased to 40% of crop area; raised to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in Kharif 2017 season
# Infrastructure investment pegged at Rs 3.96 lakh cr
# To double irrigation fund corpus to Rs 40,000 cr
# Infrastructure status accorded affordable housing
# Dairy processing fund with Rs 2000cr corpus to be set up
# Rs 1.84 lakh cr allocated for women, child initiatives
# Rs 1.87 lakh cr allocated to rural, agri, allied sectors
# 1 crore houses by 2019 for homeless
# PM Awas Yojana allocation up from Rs 15,000 cr to Rs 23,000 cr
# 100% village electrification to be achieved by May 2018
# Rs 31,920 cr allocated for Scheduled Tribes, Rs 4,195 cr minority affairs, outcome based budgeting to start
# Road sector allocation hiked to Rs 64,000 cr
# Innovation Fund to be created for Secondary Education
# Allocation of Rs 2.41 lakh crore rail, road, shipping to create jobs, spur economic activity
# New metro rail policy to be announced
# New crude oil reserves proposed at Odisha and Rajasthan; To take strategic reserve capacity to 15.33 mmt
# India on cusp of digital revolution
# FDI increased 35 pc to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in H1 FY’17.
# 2 new schemes – Referral Bonus for individuals, Cash Back for merchants – under BHIM app soon
# Aadhaar enabled payment system for merchants shortly. – PTI