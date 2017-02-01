On that day at 8 am, Kanak Chandra Deka, president of the organising committee will hoist the flag. At 8.30 am, Borka Gaon Hitsadhini Sabha president Nabin Das and many others will take part in the smriti tarpan programme. The tree plantation programme will be held at 9 am, where Bharat Chandra Deka of Borka and Chandradhar Bharali of Bonmaja village will take part. Hom naam yajna will be held at 9.30 am. Dinabandhu Das, retired head master of Borka Girls’ High School will light the ariya at 5 pm. Lighting the lamp programme will be held at 5.30 pm, where many prominent persons of the locality will take part. From 6 pm, Nipon Dutta Kalita of Rangia and Mahesh Deka of Haldha will perform Nagara naam. The programme will be organised by Dandiram Das. Satyabrat Kalita, MLA of Kamalpur constituency will be the chief patron, the release added.

The organising committee has requested the devotees to participate in the programme.