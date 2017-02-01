The programme will be inaugurated with the hoisting of the Bishnu flag on February 7 by the organising committee president Chakradhar Nath. Smriti tarpan programme will be held at 9.30 am. The cultural procession will be inaugurated by ‘Sadou Asom Ukil Santha’ secretary Benudhar Nath at 11 am on that day. Lighting the lamp programme will be organised at 7 pm where Dhirendra Dutta of Dallan and Buduram Deka of Borka village, including many other prominent social workers of the locality will take part. Tree plantation programme will be held on February 8 at 9 am. ‘Dharmalochani Sabha’ on ‘Samajik Jibanat Yajnar provab’ will be inaugurated by Dinesh Sarma, retired head master of Athiaboi Bonmaja High School, where Tilak Chandra Sarma, retired principal of Kamrup Academy, Guwahati and Dr Hangsadhar Sarma, principal of Brindaban HS School will take part. The programme will be conducted by the head master of Pub Rangia High School, Nripen Nath. At 7.45 pm, Minakshi Deka, known as ‘Malati’ of the mega TV serial ‘Borola Kai’ will inaugurate the cultural programme. The ‘purnahuti’ programme will be inaugurated by Jr Engineer Govinda Das at 10.30 am on February 10. The chief donor of the programme will be Debendra Nath Deka, president of Dallanggaon Unnayan Samiti. Bimal Malakar, professor of Madhya Kampeeth (Jr) College, Borka will inaugurate the cultural programme at 7.30 pm. The immersing of pitcher and image will be organised at 11 am on February 11, the release added.

The organising committee has requested the devotees for participation in all the programmes of the Mahotsav.