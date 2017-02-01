On the occasion, a two day-long programme was organised by at Amlapati Dimasa Club, Diphu. Cultural programmes were held in the evening where Dimasa traditional folk dance and songs were performed by the youths. Y. Sema, Director of Art & Culture department and KK Yepthomi attended as chief and invited guests in the celebrations.

The post harvest festival of the Dimasa Kacharis was also celebrated at Dhansiri under Diphu subdivision here on Friday. Bishu Dima was celebrated by arranging traditional games and sports with a day-long programme here at the Adarsha village of Dhansiri.

In the early morning, the celebrations began as per ritual worship. ‘Mei staiba’ was performed by the village priest Chanthalal Nunisa. On the occasion, various traditional sports and games events were organised among the local children, men and women. The ‘Gathai garma’ (feast) was offered in the name of the Almighty which was followed by Khalal khammah community. In the evening, a cultural programme ‘Baikho khuruma’ the Bisu Dima traditional dance was inaugurated by Pradip Diphusa, EM, KAAC.

The Dhansiri MAC and EM of KAAC, Pradip Diphusa met the people of Adarsh village before celebration of Bishu Dima.