Assam has become the first state in eastern India to have its own e-wallet after Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. In Haflong, the programme was held to brief people about cashless transactions with an aim to enable citizens and merchants to familiarise and adopt real time digital transactions.

People were taught how to purchase goods by digital payment like mobile phones etc. Such fairs were earlier held at the block level since demonetisation for educating masses to educate people about the cashless transactions and to help them undertake digital transactions.

The demonstration was assisted by the local NGOs such as AROH society. Assistant Deputy Commissioner Deepak Jidung, Assistant Commissioner Doley were present during the programme while people came forward to learn about the cashless purchase.

At Badarpur: The ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ was held on Sunday at Karimganj DSA ground, where the process of cashless transaction system was discussed in detail. Several speakers narrated the various advantages of digital transactions. The Karimganj Deputy Commissioner, PK Mohanta, in his address stated that in the digital transaction system, there are various discounts for purchasing, marketing and shopping. Besides, through this cashless transaction, the revenue for the Government increase, which will give a fillip to various Government projects.

Earlier, explaining the purpose of the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’, Karimganj ADC RK Laskar, said that the district administration has taken all measures for encouraging cashless system through digital transactions.

It may be noted here that officials of various transport companies, banking services, mobile phone services, sellers and different NGO’s explained to the people in various stalls of the mela, regarding the methods and processes of the cashless transactions. On behalf of the Karimganj United Bank of India and Assam Gramin Vikash Bank ‘Rupay Cards’ were handed over to five farmers.