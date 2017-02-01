Announcing the decision on Monday evening, the general secretary of Nalbari district AASU, Pranab Barman, said that the award will carry a cash of Rs 10,000, a memento, citation and a sarai.

It may be mentioned here that folk artistes Purnya Prava Dutta Tamuly (2009), Sitaram Ray (2010), Muktaram Baruah Ojah (2011), Manik Saikiya Ojah (2012), Ruhin Rabha (2013), Dwijen Gogoi (2014), Prabhat Sarma (2015) and Hari Bayan Borbora (2016) have received the award till now.

Though the committee has been presenting the award on February 1 on the death anniversary of Mohan Bhaira, this time the function has been deferred to February 11 due to Saraswati Puja.