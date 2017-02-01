In a modest but well-attended function organised in front of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati garlanded the bust of the Father of the Nation and lit a traditional earthen lamp as a mark of respect.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled the unique traits of Mahatma Gandhi, who led the entire nation to fight against the imperial British rulers by using the most powerful weapon of non-violence. He observed that the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi on Gram Swaraj is still relevant in society.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Prasanta Borkakoty, Assistant Commissioners Antara Gogoi and Pallabi Sarma Chaudhury, Administrative Officer Hari Chandra Sarma, Nazir Prafulla Chandra Saharia, Assistant Nazir Rantu Saharia and other officials and employees of the Deputy Commissioner’s office also attended the function and offered floral tributes in memory of the Father of the Nation.

At Jagiroad: The district administration centrally organised Martyrs’ Day on Monday in association with the Jagiroad Gaon Panchayat.

A programme was organised on the occasion at the Inspection Bungalow here. Several local people participated in the programme.

The Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon, Hemen Das along with ADC Jayanta Bora, senior citizens of the area, among others, also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Deputy Commissioner subsequently interacted with the students on various aspects of the day.