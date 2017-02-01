



Prabhat Chandra Baruah, the architect of Gauripur Zamindary Estate after completion of digging of the tank made a big and wide stairs to collect water for the purpose of worshiping the Mother Goddess Mahamaya situated beside the residence of the Royal family. He also planted Debadaru, Krishnasura, Radhasura trees along the western side of the tank for the benefit of the devotees of the Goddess Ma Mahamaya. The tank was full of varieties of fishes and he was so benevolent that he used to offer the biggest fish to the adhyaksha, adhyapaks and the students of famous Sanskrit Tol Tarinipriya Chatuspatty established in 1834 during the period of Magh Bihu.

After the abolition of the Zamindary system in 1957, the then successors of the Royal Estate failed to look after the management of the Mahamaya complex and as a result the royal complex remained neglected. By an order, the then Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara constituted a seven member managing committee comprising three members from the Royal family, three from the public (Hindu community) and the manager of the Royal Estate as president, thereafter the Deputy Commissioner by virtue of post. Due to lack of unity and division of the zamindars, the historic tank had since remained neglected.

Considering the gravity of the environment in 1987, the then DFO Late Narendra Nath Goswami of Social Forestry, Dhubri planted a number of valuable saplings on the east and south banks of the tank and in 1995-96, the Gauripur Town Committee cut down the trees mercilessly in the name of construction of stairs on the eastern bank of the tank causing environmental problems for their self interest. Presently the stairs have broken down and the entire area has become a place of drunken people.

Prabir Koowar Baruah, secretary of the Mahamaya temple complex told this correspondent that he has been trying his best to revive the post glory of the tank and has approached the MLA as well as the MP for financial help for the improvement of the tank, but no amount has yet been sanctioned, he lamented.

People, irrespective of caste and creed have urged the Government of Assam to sanction a suitable amount for the revival of the lost glory of the tank by providing infrastructure facilities like that of the Dighalipukhuri of Guwahati with all modern facilities including boating etc., and turn the place into an attractive place for the tourists from the country and abroad.