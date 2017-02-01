 
Guwahati, Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Assam rollball team wins silver

 GUWAHATI, Jan 31 - Assam U-17 boys team won silver medal in the 62nd National School Games Rollball Championship held at Pune.

In the final played today, Assam went down to Maharashtra 2-3.

