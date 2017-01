Nafisa bags bronze medal



GUWAHATI, Jan 31 - City girl Nafisa Sadiq, representing Assam won bronze medal in the 35th Senior National Rowing Championship held at Upper Lake, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the single scull event final today Yamini Singh of Maharashtra (8:43.20) won gold medal while Sanjukta Dung Dung of Odisha (9:00.90) bagged the silver medal. Nafisa clocked 9:11.80.