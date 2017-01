Cricket tourney



GUWAHATI, Jan 31 - The New Silpukhuri Sports and Cultural Organisation will hold a cricket tournament among bank, media houses and corporate centres at the Dispur playground from March 15. Team intending to take part in the prize-money tournament may contact the organisers at the Makewell Pharmacy, opposite to the Maharshi Vidya Mmandir, Silpukhuri here for further informations, stated a release.