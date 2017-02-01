Aarohon Bharadwaj secured 9th position in the Open category and increased his International Rating by 108 points. Debanga Kalita secured 1st position in the U-15 category and increased his international rating by 81 points while Mrinmoy Rajkhowa of Sudershan Public School secured the 1st position in the U-9 category and increased his international rating by 86 points. The team was led by Nandan Buragohain, chief coach of GTC Chess Foundation.

The championship, which was organised by the All Tripura Chess Association on behalf of All India Chess Federation was clinched by M Appolosana of Manipur who scored 8 points out of 9 rounds.