Put in to bat, Navajyoti Club batsmen piled up 280 runs for the loss of five wickets in their stipulated 40 overs. Parviz Aziz and Hrishikesh Tamuly scored 49 runs each while Arijeet Barooah scalped two wickets conceding 39 runs in eight overs.

In reply, River Rine boys could only manage 145 runs for the loss of six wickets in their stipulated overs. Aman Chetry top scored for his side with 44 runs while Jyoti Medhi and Parviz Aziz picked up two wickets each. Parviz Aziz was adjudged the man of the match for his fine all round performance.

Brief scores: Navajyoti Club 280/5 (Hrishikesh Tamuly 49, Parviz Aziz 49, Subham Mandal 42; Arijeet Barooah 2/39). River Rine Club 145/6 (Aman Chetry 44, Arijeet Barooah 33, Trinath Rao 21; Jyoti Medhi 2/22, Parviz Aziz 2/29).