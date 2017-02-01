School cricket final tomorrow

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 31 - Sankardev Sishu Niketan will square off against Noonmati Public School in the final of the Dr Padma Kr Saikia and Sandhan Saikia Memorial All Guwahati Inter School Cricket Tournament on Thursday. In two group league matches played at the Dispur playground today, Purbanchal Hindi High School edged past Fairyland high School by one run while Noonmati Public School (NPS) beat Hindustani Kendriya Vidyalaya (HKV) by five runs. Brief scores: Purbanchal Hindi 100/5 (Kamakhya Singh 33, Rajnish Barma 18, Sattyam Sah 18, Dipjyoti Kalita 3/19). Fairyland HS 99/9 (Atul Kr Singh 51, Abhijot Singh 3/19, Mantu Mahato 3/14). NPS 132/2 (Nithin Jain 54, Abdul Aziz 43, Aryaman Pongal 20). HKV 126/7 (Sanjib Barman 47, Anup Bhujel 32, Sahil Ahmed 2/14, Ranjan 2/24).