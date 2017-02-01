In an interaction with PTI, the NPP general secretary said that this was evident from the fact that the State government had not been able to lift the 3-month-long economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) on the lifeline of Manipur, despite the blockade being “unlawful”.

On the creation of seven districts by bifurcating some districts for which UNC extended the economic blockade, he said that the creation of districts for administrative convenience was appreciative, but “the timing of the creation seems to be politically motivated with an agenda”.

Claiming that the NPP is the only national party originating from the Northeast, he said the party “knows the aspiration of the different ethnic communities” inhabiting the region.

The NPP, he said, is likely to field not less than 25 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election. He also said that party will be releasing its election manifesto within three days and party leader Conrad Sangma would soon be visiting the State for campaigning.

The NPP has 2 sitting MLAs in Meghalaya and 4 sitting MLAs in Rajasthan, the party national general secretary said. – PTI