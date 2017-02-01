Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh also extended the custody of Ranjit’s associates Inugbam Sanatombi Devi and P Prem Kumar in Tihar Jail for two weeks after the Delhi Police Special Cell said more persons are likely to be apprehended in the case.

The court extended the custody of all the three accused after they were produced before it on the expiry of their earlier judicial remand.

Ranjit and Devi were arrested on January 12 from East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, while Kumar was arrested in Imphal on the same date.

The Special Cell had claimed that the accused had shifted the terror outfit’s base to Delhi and were planning to carry out terror strikes here. It had said that all the three accused were members of the banned outfit and Ranjit was its commander-in-chief. It had contended that the accused were required in several cases in Manipur. – PTI