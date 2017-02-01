“We have requested the Central government and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to expand our operations for NERCOMP IV, possibly in existing districts and also to new States and new districts,” Director, Monetary Evaluation, NERCORMP Adrian Marbaniang said after evaluation of its ongoing projects.

The NERCORMP is a livelihood and rural development project, aimed to transform the lives of the poor and marginalised tribal families in the Northeast. It is a joint developmental initiative of the North Eastern Council and IFAD.

The NERCORMP has successfully implemented Phases I and II, while Phase III is under way. The second phase of the project was implemented in six districts of the region, which included Meghalaya (West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills), Assam (Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills) and Manipur (Senapati and Ukhrul.)

Phase III is being implemented in Arunachal (Tirap and Changlang) and Manipur (Chandel and Churachandpur). “We hope the project comes out through soon and we will be able to reach out to a larger community in the Northeast region,” Marbaniang said.

He further added that people have overcome food security issues through these projects and the findings from the review here would improve future NERCORMP projects.

IFAD India representative Rasha Yousef Omar said, communities in the region, despite pressure on land, were able to benefit from the available rich diversity in the region and use of scientific knowledge to produce more diversified crops.

He said NERCOMP would, in all probability, cover all the eight States of the NE region. “It is a sustainable livelihood model that combines income generation with better management of natural resources,” he added.