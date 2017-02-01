Police said the contraband, worth around Rs 16 lakh in the local market, was smuggled in from Myanmar in a maxicab plying between Aizawl and Mizoram-Myanmar border village of Zokhawthar.

The two arrested persons, both belonging to the Bru community and residing in North Tripura district and the driver of the vehicle, who is a Myanmarese national, were booked under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They were under the police scanner for long. – PTI