AIZAWL, Jan 31 - The Mizoram Police today seized 445.3 gms of heroin in Aizawl and arrested three persons in this connection.
Police said the contraband, worth around Rs 16 lakh in the local market, was smuggled in from Myanmar in a maxicab plying between Aizawl and Mizoram-Myanmar border village of Zokhawthar.
The two arrested persons, both belonging to the Bru community and residing in North Tripura district and the driver of the vehicle, who is a Myanmarese national, were booked under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They were under the police scanner for long. – PTI