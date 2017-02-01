As per the notification, the ex-gratia payment presently done from the District Administration Department and Home Department has been subsumed with CMRF. Henceforth, the ex-gratia payment to victims of attack by suspected militants or anti-social elements, motor vehicle accidents, electrocution, boat mishaps, rape, riot, etc., will be done from the CMRF.

Prescribed rates for payment have also been revised and fixed to maintain impartiality and uniformity. As such, for death cases an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh per person has been fixed, while critically injured will be granted Rs 2 lakh and the injured will get an aid of Rs 50,000.

Further, financial assistance for urgent medical treatment shall be provided to the needy, particularly those not covered under the Chief Minister’s Universal Health Insurance Scheme (CMUHIS).

As per the notification, the maximum financial assistance for treatment purposes will not exceed Rs 4 lakh for each individual case.

Patients with terminal diseases and critically ill patients, even if they are covered under CMUHIS, will also be entitled up to this prescribed ceiling of Rs 4 lakh.

The Chief Minister, who is the sanctioning authority, may modify the recommended quantum of assistance, which however will not exceed the prescribed limit of Rs 4 lakh, according to an official communiqué here today.