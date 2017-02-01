Interacting with editors and media-persons at the Muktadhara Auditorium here on Tuesday, to mark the PCI’s golden jubilee year celebrations, he said there are avenues to lodge complaint against any particular media report with the PCI. “A cheated or disgraced or defamed person could directly write to the PCI or he or she could send complaint by using PCI email. We will surely act seriously on this,” he said.

Noting that paid new has become a menace which is troubling the entire media fraternity, Justice (retd) Prasad, who arrived here on Monday, said most of the media persons are honest and sensible and that’s why they are concerned about the menace.

Recalling his experience with media houses, he said some well known media houses are running in loss due to various reasons. “Some media houses told me that they have only two options open – either to get money to run the show or close down the press for want of money”, he repented.

Of late, reporters are paying heed on the manager rather than editor as the management is focusing on the money, he said adding that he (manager) doesn’t go through the news content at all.

Sharing his personal experience, he said writing a good news item or prospect of a particular candidate does not amount to paid news.

“You are exercising people’s power and therefore you must raised voice against any unethical work in the media houses,” he added.