Making his ‘vision’ public, Felix, after assuming the charge of PHED Minister here today, said if things work out as per the plan, Arunachal would be second the State, after Sikkim, to complete the project before time set by Government of India, i.e., 2021 for drinking water and 2019 for an open defecation free State.

The Minister said that apart from providing drinking water and making Arunachal an open defecation free State, steps on identifying and protecting the catchment areas and the sources of water should be initiated on a priority basis. He also pitched for protecting the catchment areas through a policy which would ensure protection of such perennial sources and make it a safe zone for future consumption.

He called for a parallel effort from the department to work in tandem with the Environment and Forests Department to conserve the lush green forests which is the main sources of water.

He exhorted extensive use of technology, digital means and latest available softwares to leverage and make the department smarter for achieving the goals, apart from identifying the best and latest knowledge base in the water and sanitation and adopt the best international practices in the State.

Commissioner PHED HK Shalla exhorted the officers to work with a missionary zeal to fulfil the vision plan of the department.

Among others, Chief Engineers, SEs, EEs, ASWs and other departmental officers were present during the coordination meeting.