The Governor gave his nod to an October 2016 notification to revise the wages of the staffs. “In continuation to the Department Notification (No LBG 75/2012/246 dated 6.6.2016), the Governor of Meghalaya is please to revise the minimum wages in respect of Schedule of Employments with effect from 1st October, 2016,” the notification from the Labour Department said.

The wages for unskilled category, the minimum wage per day with effect from October last year has been fixed at Rs 184. For semi-skilled category, the minimum wage per day has been fixed at Rs 196. For skilled category, the minimum wage has been fixed at Rs 207 and for highly-skilled category the minimum wage per day has been fixed at Rs 229.

“The Variable Dearness Allowance has been rounded off to the next higher rupee,” the notification added.

Around 100 staffs had sent a complaint to the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister in an 11-page letter with several allegations, including the “Governor turning the Raj Bhavan into a ‘ladies club’. An unnamed woman candidate even leveled molestation charges against the former Governor.

Most of these signatories at the Raj Bhavan were lower rank staffs that included cooks, gardeners, housekeepers and others. They claimed to have evidences against the Governor. However, they have been keeping away from the media refusing to shed more light on the incident.

There has been no formal complaint lodged against the allegations so far.

Meanwhile, the State government has, reportedly, did not depute a Principal Secretary level official at the Raj Bhavan after Principal Secretary MS Rao was shunted out by the former Governor as the Secretary to the Governor.

After over six months of the request from the Raj Bhavan for a senior official, the State government deputed a junior official to the Raj Bhavan as the Secretary to the Governor.