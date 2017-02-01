Grant to Bodo Sahitya Sabha to be increased

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 31 - The annual grant of the State government to the Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, disclosed Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a meeting with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mahilary and a delegation of the Sabha here today. Sarma also assured that separate funds would be allocated to the Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University for development of the Bodo departments. He also said that the government would consider appointment of a separate academic officer in the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) for Bodo medium schools.