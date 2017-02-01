The seminar was inaugurated by Prof Amalendu Chakrabarty, dean, faculty of arts, GU.

SS Bag, IIT Guwahati, spoke on ideas to establish a symbiotic society by enlightening humanity in the light of spirituality and neo-humanism, and informed the audience about the RU movement.

Dr Chakrabarty praised the multidimensional personality of Shri Prabhat Ranjan Sarkar and gave many examples from his Varna Vijinan, which, he said, refreshes and enlightens the human mind variously. He gave examples of many Indian and Indo-European languages and showed his mastery in bringing unity in these languages, Dr Chakrabarty said. He also referred to Sarkar’s extraordinary contribution to music by composing 5018 songs and other branches of knowledge, besides his unique contribution to advance the cause of human welfare.

Prof Ramnath Jha from the Special Centre of Sanskrit, JNU, New Delhi, in his speech said that the world follows two types of traditions – personality-based and the other tradition-based, where the students follow the teachings of their teachers. Every age in India has followed the traditional way. Every age has seen the rise of great personalities who resolved human problems.

Dr Aditya Mohanty, HOD, Philosophy said, “The crisis of modern age is not external, but internal. What we lack today is virtue, good conduct and good behaviour. We have to grow in the idea of social equality and not in selfishness. The people are divided due to either ego, social or religious sentiment. One must take care of all living beings, animals and plants.”

Prof Santanu Roy Choudhary explained Shri Anandamurtiji’s exposition of Yama Niyam and Astanga yoga. Prof Kaveri Saha, Department of Education, presented a paper on neo-humanistic education.