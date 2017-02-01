Addressing the students and teachers at a ceremony at the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT) and Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS) in the city on Tuesday, he appealed to the budding talents and college authorities to turn the technical institutions into invention hubs.

“If you look at America, all the companies have come from some university. In India also we need to start a similar culture and our start-ups should compete with the likes of Microsoft and Google. We need to challenge the quality of education across the globe,” Sahasrabudhe said.

He said it is the responsibility of the AICTE and the college authorities to ensure that hundred per cent engineering students get employed after completion of the courses.

“Instead of seeking jobs in some company or other you can create jobs from the college itself,” Sahasrabudhe said, laying emphasis on starting entrepreneurship from the college campuses itself.

He told the students to focus on team work for solving the problems in classrooms. “Problems are solved through team work in the companies. Our students must work in teams. At the same time they should focus on time management and keep the requirements of the industry requirements in mind,” said Sahasrabudhe.

Prof Sahasrabudhe inaugurated the Administrative Building of GIMT and GIPS. He also laid the foundation stone for the Boys’ Hostel.