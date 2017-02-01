Merger of the college with the CCSU has been recommended by an eight-member expert committee and the recommendation was approved by the State Cabinet on January 28.

CCUS general secretary Jintu Thakuria said that the decision on the proposed merger has been decided upon without consultation with the present and past students of the historic college and the State’s academic circle.

The CCUS’ reaction came after the State Cabinet’s decision on the issue. The CCUS has alleged that the stakeholders had been kept in the dark in this respect and the decision was unilateral. The merger will result in the discontinuation of the higher secondary classes and this will deprive the poor meritorious students of the NE region of the opportunity to pursue higher studies.

The merger will also make undergraduate teaching in the college insignificant. Moreover, the quality and legitimacy of the degree being offered by the nascent CCSU has become questionable.

The merger will thus rob the historic college of the fame it has earned so far in the academic arena, which also includes the accreditation accorded to it by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The CCSU has been set up in the same campus, which will result in space problems in carrying out academic activities of both the college and the university, said the CCUS.

The decision to merge both the academic institutions is bound to hurt the sentiments of the people of the State, as, it will affect their intellectual heritage, said the CCUS. It has appealed to the authorities concerned to resolve the issue by taking the academia, students and employees of the college into confidence.