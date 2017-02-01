



However, despite the restrictions, the picnickers have been consistently found violating the norms, with a section of people even trying to intimidate the forest department officials for the restrictions imposed.

The forest department has improved vigil after the large-scale fatalities of the endangered adjutant storks were reported in the Deepor Beel recently.

Environmentalists have even attributed the recent death of the adjutant storks in the Deepor Beel to high-decibel noise, besides other factors, like food poisoning (leftovers) and toxic component of the water.

But, despite imposition of Section 144 in and around the wildlife sanctuary, there has been no let-up in the level of noise pollution in the area during the month of January.

When contacted, Forest Ranger of Deepor Beel, Kaushik Phookan confirmed that three FIRs were lodged with Azara Police since January 24 to seek support from the police and civil administration so that the Deepor Beel can be conserved.

He also alleged that a section of people had even visited the forest department office of Deepor Beel recently and threatened him of dire consequences.

“While the first FIR was lodged on January 24, the second and third complaints were lodged on January 27 and January 30 respectively,” Phukan added.